Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.