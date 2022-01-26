Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 3.9%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 4,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

MF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Missfresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

