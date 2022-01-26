Misbloc (MSB) Market Cap Tops $16.57 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Misbloc has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

