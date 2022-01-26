Mirror Protocol Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $95.48 million and $14.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.51 or 0.06831954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,100.59 or 0.99942535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050228 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.