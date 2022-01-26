Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($60,712.36).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Henry Turcan sold 1,100,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £110,000 ($148,407.99).

On Friday, January 14th, Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,474.91).

On Monday, January 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £100,350 ($135,388.56).

Shares of MMX stock remained flat at $GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 762,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £25.78 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

