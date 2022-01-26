Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser Sells 7,200 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 7,200 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $10,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Leonard Osser sold 5,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $9,976.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $4,137.00.

MLSS opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

