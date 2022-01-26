MiL.k Market Capitalization Reaches $60.32 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. MiL.k has a market cap of $60.32 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

