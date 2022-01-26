MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.86

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $317.86 and last traded at $337.99, with a volume of 13520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.