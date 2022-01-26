Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $14.71 on Wednesday, reaching $303.20. 3,732,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

