Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $11.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.97. 2,017,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.51. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

