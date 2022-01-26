Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.