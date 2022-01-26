Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $762,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

