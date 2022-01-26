Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

