MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

