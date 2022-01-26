MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTG opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

