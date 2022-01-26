Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $98.70

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.70, but opened at $102.30. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 189 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,739,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.