Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $445.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $445.00 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $300.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.37. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

