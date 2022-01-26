MesChain Reaches Market Cap of $317,205.03 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, MesChain has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $317,205.03 and approximately $27,098.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

