Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Meridian Bioscience worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $885.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

