Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,285 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

