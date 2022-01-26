Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.36 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

