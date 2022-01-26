Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 122 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,326,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,993,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

