Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 891 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

