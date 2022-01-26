Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

