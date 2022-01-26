Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $649,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of DELL opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

