Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $595,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

