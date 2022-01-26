Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $504,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

