Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

