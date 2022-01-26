megaBONK Price Up 970.3% Over Last Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 847.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $870,446.43 and approximately $41,944.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 970.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

