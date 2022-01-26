Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Down 3.2%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.40 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 315.40 ($4.26). 741,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 451,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.80 ($4.40).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 385 ($5.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.