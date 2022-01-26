McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

