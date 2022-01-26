Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.