Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.