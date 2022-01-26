Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 12.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) dropped 12.1% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 65,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,813,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

