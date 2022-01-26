Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.36

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 26019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,400,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

