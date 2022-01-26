Mark Adams Sells 7,223 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SGH opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

SMART Global’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

