ManTech International Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

MANT stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.