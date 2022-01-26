MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,503. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

