MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MNSB stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.