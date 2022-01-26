Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after buying an additional 139,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

