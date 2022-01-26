Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $798.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $896.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

