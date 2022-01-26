Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 24 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $567.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

