Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 128 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.