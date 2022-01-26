Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.75 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

