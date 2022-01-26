Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 29.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

