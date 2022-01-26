Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

