Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFTR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

