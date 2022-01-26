Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 2,377 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

