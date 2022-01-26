Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 10,331 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Jiya Acquisition worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 792,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYAC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

