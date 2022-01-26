Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $409,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Shares of TIXT opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.56.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

